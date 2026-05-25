Sleazy Politician Deceptively Calls for Socialism

Democrats have abandoned Americans, especially working-class Americans, by sending our manufacturing overseas, by raising taxes, and giving our wealth to foreigners who break our laws. They don’t want to own up to it, so they now claim the entire system is corrupt.

What Ro Khanna is calling for in the clip is socialism, which quickly turns to communism.

Rep. Ro Khanna says the American political and economic system is no longer working for millions of working and middle-class families. He argues both parties spent years defending a failed status quo, as inequality exploded and the economy became increasingly “lopsided and unfair.”

He also warns that establishment politicians keep losing touch with voters because they refuse to admit how broken the system has become.

The system is in trouble, and politicians have lost touch or don’t care, but Democrats caused most of the chaos. Khanna wants to upend the system when we really just need better representatives.

We don’t need socialism or communism. We need to elect better politicians. Socialism is already part of the problem here in America. What do people think high taxes, expansive regulations, and funding illegal migrants are about?