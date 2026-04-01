Sliwa Hoped to Turn Gracie Mansion Into a Cat Hotel for Stray Felines

Curtis Sliwa ran for mayor of New York City, only attacking Andrew Cuomo. He never actually ever ran against Zohran Mamdani. Even when Mamdani had an 80% chance of winning, he didn’t criticize Zohran. He attacked Cuomo, the only other candidate in the race who had a chance of beating Mamdani.

People begged Sliwa to drop out, including President Trump, which irritated him, but he kept insisting he could win, even as he sank into the single digits. Sliwa isn’t the brightest person you’ll meet, but he had to know he was destroying his chances of winning and Andrew Cuomo’s.

The following is the unfunny, ridiculous skit he did with his friend Zohran. It won’t be a surprise if he gets a job in this new communist administration. Sliwa has never been a real Republican, but there was nothing for him in the Democrat Party.

Here’s CURTIS SLIWA with Zorhan MAMDANI. First they Colluded together to destroy New York-now they do an Unfunny, Bizarre “skit”-they were FRIENDS and Co-conspirators all along. Thanks CURTIS! pic.twitter.com/chfPpHdSHv — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) March 29, 2026

Now we discover he was friends with Zohran. Many Republicans now believe he planned this before the election. They want the campaign money back.

Sliwa lives in a one-bedroom basement apartment with a bunch of cats and a cat lady wife. Greg Kelly pinpoints the moment the catman Sliwa lost the race. He wanted to turn Gracie Mansion into a cat hotel. This is it:

This unaccomplished individual runs for mayor a lot. Isn’t it time for Republicans to look for normal candidates?