According to the Financial Times, US House Speaker Michael Johnson will send members of Congress home early to avoid a vote on releasing files related to Jeffrey Epstein. We have a lot of Republicans involved for some reason also, but they aren’t the ones who conspired to overturn the administration and cover up their ill deeds.

When the judge unseals the remaining files, Pam Bondi said she’d release them. Unfortunately, it could ruin innocent men’s lives if they are named with no evidence.

Congress will be out of session for the next five weeks, a day earlier than scheduled, and they won’t return until September.

Unfortunately, that means 14 of 15 judicial nominees will not be dealt with. Johnson said on Tuesday that Democrats were playing “political games” by trying to force votes on measures that would require the US Department of Justice to release documents relating to the life and death of Epstein

He said Democrats were using the Epstein case as “a political battering ram,” adding, “we’re not going to allow them to engage in the charade anymore.”

It is the irony of ironies that the party of no transparency is lecturing Republicans.