Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home Stop Wokeism

Stop Wokeism

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

The wokes march on, and DEI is alive and well. Hatred for Jews, Christians, and white men hasn’t let up. The anti-Americans ravaging our society are quieter, but they are still out there, working hard at what they do.

Socialism and communism are on the march, and too few people even realize what’s happening. Soon, they will have AI, digital everything, and they will use it against us if we let them.

The wokes haven’t stopped gain-of-function, and the threat of man-caused pandemics and other types of biowarfare is ongoing.

Our most esteemed universities and colleges changed the name of DEI programs, but they are still active. They imperil our future by brainwashing our youth. Government agencies are also infiltrated.

Radicals are trying to take over.

Paterson and Dearborn are gone, and New York City is almost gone as radical Islamists and communists take leadership roles in overseeing our destruction. It’s not the end of it. It’s the beginning. Michigan is about to put a radical named Abdul El-Sayed into the Senate.

The new everyman
In our new America, the Utopian communist paradise Democrats dream of, a Nazi-tattoo-wearing communist is everyman. He’s an alleged oysterman in a state where oystermen are not a thing. Here is your Democrat hero:
The bad politicians.

We have governors who lead radicals as they demand that all criminal aliens remain in the country and condemn our brave law enforcement officers. Here’s Mikie:

And we have mayors who honor career criminals on Memorial Day.

The endless supply of useful idiots.

Lunatic haters like anchor baby Hasan Piker brag about the revolution they’re starting with the help of Roy Singham. He is twisted and speaks only to the most ill-informed. This fascist calls others fascist.

If you love your country and disagree with them, the fascists and communists will come for you.

Trans Craziness

We have men who demand to be called women now, and if you resist, you have transphobia. If you’re a felon, you can get free breast implants as a transgender, but women with cancer can’t get free breast surgeries.

Religious people are even letting us down. Some of our teachers are also.

Our fallen heroes did not die for this. Dig in. We have a lot of work to do. On this Memorial Day, we must be the heroes they were. I think a summer of love is coming.

We might have to build a lot of walls.

Previous articleThe Woke Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Isn’t Doing Well
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.