Stop Wokeism

The wokes march on, and DEI is alive and well. Hatred for Jews, Christians, and white men hasn’t let up. The anti-Americans ravaging our society are quieter, but they are still out there, working hard at what they do.

Socialism and communism are on the march, and too few people even realize what’s happening. Soon, they will have AI, digital everything, and they will use it against us if we let them.

The wokes haven’t stopped gain-of-function, and the threat of man-caused pandemics and other types of biowarfare is ongoing.

Our most esteemed universities and colleges changed the name of DEI programs, but they are still active. They imperil our future by brainwashing our youth. Government agencies are also infiltrated.

Project Veritas has exposed a covert rebellion within @NASA and the @StateDept, where employees are defying President Trump’s executive orders to dismantle DEI initiatives by rebranding them under new names. FULL REPORT:https://t.co/7PCuqf08VH — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) April 1, 2025

Radicals are trying to take over.

Paterson and Dearborn are gone, and New York City is almost gone as radical Islamists and communists take leadership roles in overseeing our destruction. It’s not the end of it. It’s the beginning. Michigan is about to put a radical named Abdul El-Sayed into the Senate.

This is what Paterson, NJ, looks like under the mayor who’s now holding a Palestine flag-raising ceremony at city hall. https://t.co/rB3CSZRxKP pic.twitter.com/n9xyNtqt7K — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 25, 2026

The new everyman

In our new America, the Utopian communist paradise Democrats dream of, a Nazi-tattoo-wearing communist is everyman. He’s an alleged oysterman in a state where oystermen are not a thing. Here is your Democrat hero:

Maine Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner REFUSES to apologize for calling for a U.S. troop to be KILLED by the Taliban. When asked if he owes an apology to voters: He doubled down “Dumb motherf— didn’t deserve to live.” This dude is evil pic.twitter.com/SG1q3dbuzp — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 24, 2026

The bad politicians.

We have governors who lead radicals as they demand that all criminal aliens remain in the country and condemn our brave law enforcement officers. Here’s Mikie:

Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) was denied access to an immigration detention facility while anti-ICE activists screamed: “Let Sherrill in.” Imagine if she cared about American citizens as much as she cared about foreign rapistspic.twitter.com/Ix169MiXaq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 25, 2026

And we have mayors who honor career criminals on Memorial Day.

You Sir, can fuck right off. Today is for heroes. https://t.co/OjzUkW1CaP — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) May 25, 2026

The endless supply of useful idiots.

Lunatic haters like anchor baby Hasan Piker brag about the revolution they’re starting with the help of Roy Singham. He is twisted and speaks only to the most ill-informed. This fascist calls others fascist.

On Twitch just now, Marxist Hasan Piker makes an important admission: he says American Marxist pro-China tycoon Neville Roy Singham has funded a “political movement” in the US. That’s a significant characterization. PIker went to Cuba as part of a convoy organized by… pic.twitter.com/kPoOOfYQmC — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) May 25, 2026

If you love your country and disagree with them, the fascists and communists will come for you.

It is with deep sadness that I share with you the news that Kerry Sheron, a 69-year-old Army veteran, tragically passed away Sunday night after being brutally beaten by his neighbor, all because he loved our country and President Trump. Please send all your love and prayers to… pic.twitter.com/0rK7gHgNg2 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) May 25, 2026

Trans Craziness

We have men who demand to be called women now, and if you resist, you have transphobia. If you’re a felon, you can get free breast implants as a transgender, but women with cancer can’t get free breast surgeries.

In the state of Colorado, males pretending to be a females get free breast implants. In the state of California male prison inmates can get free breast implants. But a woman, a REAL woman who has had breast cancer can’t even get breast implants covered by insurance. Why… pic.twitter.com/vCMZKyb8IR — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama) May 25, 2026

Religious people are even letting us down. Some of our teachers are also.

A teacher took her students on a school trip to a mosque. An Imam taught the children about Islam, showed the girls how to wear burqas, and instructed everyone to kneel for prayer. Only one boy refused to kneel down. Fire this woke teacher? A. Yes

B. No pic.twitter.com/xCk5KQkdKO — Karoline Leavitt (@WHLeavitt) May 24, 2026

Our fallen heroes did not die for this. Dig in. We have a lot of work to do. On this Memorial Day, we must be the heroes they were. I think a summer of love is coming.

We might have to build a lot of walls.