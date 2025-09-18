Students Walk Out After Teacher Says “Good” Referencing Charlie Kirk’s Murder

Hundreds of students at Thurston High School in Springfield, Oregon, walked out on September 17, 2025, to protest teacher Bobby Nove’s alleged social media comment of “Good” in response to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on September 11 at the University of Utah.

The Springfield School District placed Nove on administrative leave pending investigation, emphasizing it does not condone glorifying violence, especially given the school’s history of a 1998 mass shooting that killed two and injured 25.

The incident is one of many with dozens of teachers across the nation facing disciplinary action for praising the murder.

BREAKING: Students at Thurston High School in Springfield, Oregon WALK OUT in protest of teacher Bobby Nove posting "Good" while referring to Charlie Kirk's Assassination.

