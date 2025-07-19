The Disappearing Democrat Media

The Left’s media crutches are falling away. They went too far, and now new media is wiping them out. An alternative economy has risen up in defense.

Transcript

Mark Halperin: “The left’s presumption is that they can dominate asymmetrically, dominate the media. Stephen Colbert turned his show into a nightly anti-Trump program. NPR and PBS as Karoline Leavitt, well documented.

“They’re just, they’re just attack machines to the Democrats, and they have lost their ability to have these asymmetrical advantages.

“Huge loss for them in a huge loss to Democratic Party which relied on these advantages, is just building, you know…

Sean Spicer: Mark, you’re scrubbing at something that is, or scratching at something that is so profound.

“Because I, I’ve argued for the longest time, the Democrats have had a hold on all these mega institutions, right? You got Colbert, NPR, PBS starting to fall. But then it’s the alternative economy, where Republicans have learned, okay, well, if you don’t want to get de-banked by Bank of America, build your own bank.

“If you want a currency, go to crypto, anything they have. This is what happened with the media and the rise of talk radio and then podcast with the left, their domination of academia, you know, Hollywood, corporate America, is getting chipped away because they jumped the shark on so many things.”

Mark Halperin: “100 Percent. That’s why I make them the loser. It’s a paradigm shift and and they they don’t recognize what a crutch that’s been for them. They really don’t.”