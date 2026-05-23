Shots Fired Outside the White House – Update, Two People Shot, Videos

Update: A CNN report claims two people were shot and wounded by the Secret Service. One was the shooter, was reported to be in the hospital in critical condition, but is now reported dead. The other person who was wounded was allegedly a bystander.

The moment the gunfire started:

🚨 BREAKING: New video shows the moment gunfire broke out near the White House, sending reporters into a panic Secret Service acted VERY quickly. God bless them. No word from the White House on President Trump, as he WAS home at the time, but he’s INSIDE, out of danger. pic.twitter.com/8mkMxLPaZC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 23, 2026

Two people were shot in an encounter with Secret Service near the White House on Saturday, according to a law enforcement official.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street Northwest. The law enforcement official said officers from the Secret Service’s uniformed division responded to a report of a person firing a weapon when the incident took place.

CNN reporters heard what appeared to be dozens of gunshots near the White House, triggering a lockdown and a rapid response from the U.S. Secret Service.

The Secret Service said the agency was investigating reports of shots fired at the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, which is just outside the White House complex.

Dozens of shots were fired, about 30. A terror cell or lone gunman in the 4th murder attempt?

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. The shooter unleashed gunfire toward the White House, Secret Service FIRED BACK and took down a gunman — Fox News "They were shot. The Secret Service returned fire." Wow. THANK YOU, SECRET SERVICE 🙏🏻🇺🇸 Keeping Trump and those around him safe at all costs. pic.twitter.com/dcHiNTnguK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 23, 2026

The president is in the White House today, missing his son’s wedding to work on a peace agreement.

🚨 UPDATE: The White House shooter is in CRITICAL CONDITION after being shot by Secret Service NO Secret Service agents were injured. And President Trump is SAFE, thank God. Unfortunately, a bystander was shot, and is in serious condition. Pray! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/AKFdxsDfEE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 23, 2026

Original Story

Al Jazeera reported that sources say the Iran draft proposal includes ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, unfreezing billions in Iranian funds, lifting the U.S. naval blockade, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and pulling U.S. forces away from Iran’s vicinity.

The sides would then have 30 days, extendable by agreement, to finalize a nuclear deal. Iran says future management of the Strait would be handled jointly with Oman.

Also, today, NBC and ABC report shots were fired outside the White House.