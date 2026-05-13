The Jew-Hatred Pandemic No Longer a Mystery

No matter how bizarre or puzzling or impossibly complex crime scenes seemed to be, the detective Sherlock Holmes, accompanied by his friend Dr. John Watson—both fictional characters created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in the late 1800s—never failed to solve them.

Using keen observation — actually noting teeny, tiny, sometimes microscopic details that eluded even the sleuths at Scotland Yard — as well as the forensic science of the day, Holmes astounded the experts and ultimately became one of the most popular figures in all of literature…to this day!

Holmes may lie in the realm of fiction, but every now and then, a real-life character comes along who reinforces the concept of exceptionalism, who demonstrates that there are still highly original thinkers among us who can shed light where only darkness once prevailed.

And that Would Be?

That would be Warren Kinsella, a native Canadian with an impressive résumé and a long list of accomplishments. In this riveting interview, featured on Israpundit.org, he relates how in his experience in running political campaigns—and being the campaign manager for Prime Minister Jean Chrétien (1993–2003)—he instantly recognized that the virtual explosion of worldwide anti-Semitism after October 7, 2023 was significantly similar to…yes, political campaigns, in which those who run them are primarily concerned with (1) Volunteers, (2) Leadership, (3) Messaging, (4) Money, (5) Advertising, and (6) Social Media.

The campaign against Israel, Mr. Kinsella said, was “ready to go” and “kicked off” with 2,500 anti-Israel protests around the world—even before Israel started to fight back! They were using professional signs, professional organizers, a professional global campaign, and that’s hard to do, but they pulled it off.”

Additionally, Mr. Kinsella said that this pro-Hamas, anti-Israel campaign targeted young people who were more “susceptible to conspiracy theories, more susceptible to accept antisemitic tropes—the Holocaust didn’t happen, Jews control the world, et al.—all of that nonsense. Young people, unfortunately, in Canada and the U.S. and Europe, were much more willing to accept those types of lies.”

Mr. Kinsella explained that in this global eruption of Jew- and Israel-hatred, the campaign manager was Iran, Qatar was the banker, China and Russia acted as campaign co-chairs, Hamas and Hezb’allah were on the front lines, and also that “the alphabet soup of NGOs (non-governmental organizations), nonprofits, and charities pushing these hateful messages were ready to move … while October 7 was happening … which was either a hell of a coincidence, or they knew in advance what was going to happen.”

This is among hundreds of facts that he documents scrupulously in his new book, The Hidden Hand: The Information War and the Rise of Antisemitic Propaganda.

I remember watching the returns of the 2000 presidential election, when the Republican governor of Texas, George W. Bush, ran against the Democrat senator from Tennessee, Al Gore. In the hotly contested race, the vote was so close that it ended up in the Supreme Court, which declared the recount dispute in favor of Gov. Bush and pronounced him the winner.

But what puzzled me at the time and raised some red flags in my mind was that the very next day, instantaneously it seemed, there appeared professionally produced protest signs and placards and enormous crowds of protesters — fueled by the efforts of the late Rev. Jesse Jackson — to fight the Supreme Court decision.

How could they produce those signs and all those people overnight? I wondered.

And that is not to omit Black Lives Matter, the Marxist terrorist group that rampaged across the U.S. in 2021 to protest the death of George Floyd and was responsible for about $2 billion in property damage, devastating arson, widespread theft, the injuries of more than 240 police officers and destruction of hundreds of police precincts, upward of 30 murders, and the defacement and vandalism of synagogues, at which they screamed “F— the Jews and Kill the Police.” That BLM! The group that was magically able to mobilize huge crowds of like-minded thugs overnight! How did they do that?

Oh, and you cannot make this up: While Black Lives Matter raked in $90 billion, guess what they did with some of that money! They imitated the white people and the capitalists they claimed to detest—but actually envy with blazing green-eyed jealousy—by purchasing a $6-million-dollar mansion in lily-white Belair, one of the toniest residential enclaves of California.

Even before that, the same questions occurred to me when the protesters from Antifa—the so-called anti-fascist group—so reviled the election of Donald J. Trump in 2016 that they decided to storm through America, committing unspeakably violent crimes. And then we learned that on various street corners, there were neatly piled mounds of bricks, placed strategically so that they had plenty of ammunition to hurl these missiles through the windows of various businesses, thereby telling the world of their hatred of our electoral system and of capitalism.

Where did those brick piles come from? I wondered.

The Money Angle

Many of these seditious and, I think, treasonous organization are funded by none other than white, leftist, America-hating—and envious—billionaires.

According to writer Vanessa Berg, “most people who participate in anti-Jewish discourse do not wake up thinking, ‘How can I be antisemitic today?’ That’s not how systems work. They respond to incentives. Today, hostility toward Jews is not just expressed; it is incentivized—not everywhere, not by everyone—but enough to matter, enough to shape behavior, enough to create a system in which attacking Jews … can be profitable.”

“In previous eras,” Berg continues, “antisemitism spread through institutions like churches, governments, and political movements. Today, it spreads through markets: attention markets, media markets, political markets. That shift matters because markets don’t ask whether something is true or just. They ask whether it works. And right now, in too many cases, attacking Jews works.”

Words

After the catastrophic terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, when 1,200 Jewish men, women, children, and infants were savagely set on fire, raped, violently tortured, and then murdered, and 251 were taken hostage—also to be tortured and raped in the elaborate tunnels the terrorists constructed underground, with the help of massive international donations of money—untold numbers of passionate pro-Israel commentators and journalists throughout the world expended multimillions of words in Israel’s defense. Just to mention some of my own: here and here and here and here.

Many of these articles attempted to explain the international volcanic eruption of Jew- and Israel-hatred and the embrace of the terrorists by traditional American conservatives such as the execrable Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, as well as their incomprehensible, bizarre, and equally passionate support for the murderers, rapists, and torturers of Hamas—those ferocious genocidal terrorists who were acting on the mandates of not only their public statements over decades, but also their written charter and, of course, the non-negotiable dictates of their bosses and sponsors, the murderous mullahs in Iran.

I certainly missed many of these articles, but of the ones I read, none succeeded in explaining this “spontaneous” worldwide explosion of in-your-face racism, lawlessness, and deep hatred.

Except for…

Kinsella succeeds in spelling out the elaborate planning—indeed, orchestration—that has gone into the constant drumbeat of anti-Jew and anti-Israel demonstrations worldwide, of huge crowds blaming Israel for being attacked, of equally “spontaneous” demonstrations on campuses, on street corners, in major cities throughout the world, with demonstrators all decked out in keffiyehs and holding up professionally created placards, all condemning “genocidal” and “apartheid” Israel.

Not only that, but vicious videos like this, with so-called journalists like Megyn Kelly asking quite sneeringly, “Who are they?” — the Jews and Israelis, that is — and Israel-loathing obsessives like Carlson and Owens and Fuentes sharing their vomitus and bile with anyone who has the stomach to watch or listen, and to like-minded racists.

These kinds of demonstrations, Kinsella says, have been going on for years, actually for decades on end.

Indeed, recent headlines attest to this hatred’s pandemic nature. Here is but a minuscule example:

Is There a Solution?

Author Kinsella suggests a number of strategies, all of which involve significantly more accountability and punishment than now exists for the purveyors of antisemitism. Among them:

Defeating anonymity so that the thugs who wear masks and use fake names online are subject to new laws that level serious consequences.

Penalizing the haters to the full extent of the law instead of deporting the non-citizens or allowing turnstile so-called justice.

Targeting online antisemitism, including all the fake accounts, and using regulatory powers, including imprisonment.

Forcing social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, X, Instagram, and TikTok to be much stricter in moderating content or else facing serious consequences themselves.

Funding bias crime units, and if they don’t exist, creating them.

The Pushback

By the same benevolent mercy and justice described in the Hebrew Bible, God blessed Israel by vanquishing from history the immensely powerful empires that sought to extinguish the Jews—the Babylonians, Greeks, Romans, Byzantines, Assyrians, et al., all of them extinct for centuries.

And when He observed the psychotic October 7 attack on his “chosen people” as so sinful, so craven, so immoral, so bestial, he sent President Donald J. Trump to aid our closest ally and to instruct a largely racist world about the difference between right and wrong and good and bad, and also what is worthy of defending and fighting for at this fraught time in world history.

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Joan Swirsky is a New York–based journalist and author. Her website is www.joanswirsky.com, and she can be reached at joanswirsky@gmail.com.