The Storm in a Teapot Over Jaxson Dart Introducing the President

Jaxson Dart is a superstar, and he loves America. So, when he had an opportunity to introduce the president, he took it. It’s good he isn’t apologizing. He did nothing wrong. He is also allowed to have a political opinion in his spare time.

He spoke strongly of his high regard for his fellow players and the coaches. He is a nice young man and extremely talented, but the dehumanizing cancel culture is alive and well. We must fight it. It’s evil and this is a manufactured controversy by our far left drama queens. If it was an introduction of Barack Obama, we wouldn’t have heard a word. It’s just manipulation.

Jaxson Dart just nailed it. Watch this. Guy’s going to have the number one selling jersey in America by the end of the month. Fun fact: New York was closer to being a red state in 2024 than Florida or Texas were to being blue. pic.twitter.com/9FqgGVHQom — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 29, 2026

This gentleman Abdul Carter made a ridiculous statement for no good reason. Jaxson Dart did nothing wrong.

Abdul Carter says he has a “responsibility” to address Jaxson Dart’s political opinions. Why? Everyone can share their own opinions. Carter didn’t do that. He attacked Dart’s opinions. And now he’s doing it in uniform at work, which Dart never did. Moron. pic.twitter.com/acx2P8FuMD — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 29, 2026

The Jaxson Dart controversy is so ridiculous that I ignored it, but I like this response. Can’t we all just get along.