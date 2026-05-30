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Home Home The Storm in a Teapot Over Jaxson Dart Introducing the President

The Storm in a Teapot Over Jaxson Dart Introducing the President

By
M Dowling
-
1
29

Jaxson Dart is a superstar, and he loves America. So, when he had an opportunity to introduce the president, he took it. It’s good he isn’t apologizing. He did nothing wrong. He is also allowed to have a political opinion in his spare time.

He spoke strongly of his high regard for his fellow players and the coaches. He is a nice young man and extremely talented, but the dehumanizing cancel culture is alive and well. We must fight it. It’s evil and this is a manufactured controversy by our far left drama queens. If it was an introduction of Barack Obama, we wouldn’t have heard a word. It’s just manipulation.

This gentleman Abdul Carter made a ridiculous statement for no good reason. Jaxson Dart did nothing wrong.

The Jaxson Dart controversy is so ridiculous that I ignored it, but I like this response. Can’t we all just get along.

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