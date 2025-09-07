The Truth About Our Crime-Ridden Cities

Newsom verbally attacked President Trump for going to Democrat areas and claimed the worst crime areas are in Red States. Dr. Drew and Adam Corolla took it on in the short clip below.

A Newsom Clip Plays: “Why are you protecting the folks there? Eight of the top 10 murder states in this country, red states.* What B*S*. Dr Drew and Adam Corolla responded.

Dr. Drew: “So, classic Newsom, just on social media, he comes out and goes, I don’t know what Trump is talking about. Eight out of 10 of the top state murder rates are in red states, which, he was right. That is true, right? But of course, when you go and then look at what the cities are, nine out of 10 are Democrat. And the only one that’s not Democrat just switched to Republican six months ago, and it’s [crime] on its way down.”

Corolla: “Yeah, it’s all the cities that are Democrat run.”

Dr. Drew: “There’s a classic, Newsom manipulation. He doesn’t know the bulls* he’s feeling. It’s really wild to see him do that.”

Adam Corolla: “ Well, all he has is manipulation of numbers and statistics and workarounds. That’s all he really, he really has. You know, when you don’t have the truth, that’s about all you got. It’s interesting that he’s going to go, you know, sort of try this on the world stage. Now we’ll see if people are, if the word is dumb enough, but something enough to buy into that.”

Watch:

The city that just turned Republican is Shreveport, Louisiana. The mayor is Tom Arceneaux, and the crime rate is starting to go down.

A dishonest New York Times article five days ago: Crime Festers in Republican States While Their Troops Patrol Washington

Republican governors who have mustered National Guard troops for deployment in blue-state cities may re-examine their deployments if federal intervention significantly brings crime down.

When Tennessee’s Republican governor, Bill Lee, dispatched his National Guard troops to Washington to support President Trump’s crackdown on crime, Democrats and other critics wondered why he didn’t keep them within state lines.

Memphis, after all, has long been one of the most dangerous cities in the country, with a murder rate about twice as high as the nation’s capital, according to F.B.I. statistics. Nashville has a higher rate of violent crime than Washington as well.

That is how the entire article went. They all know they are lying. Newsom knows he is lying and the NY Times knows they are backing up lies. They simply want the soundbite out there because that is all most Americans will hear.

Here are the stats of crime-ridden cities and the mayor’s party affiliation:

Sadly, a lot of these cities have large gang populations who commit most of the crime. The people in these cities don’t want crime.

Personally, I wish Trump would also go into cities in Red States. They want the help.