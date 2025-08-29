The US Has Alien CDL Drivers Who Cheated on the Exam

According to the American Truckers, non-Citizens are cheating on the Commercial Driver’s License exam all over the country.

Not only are they likely dangerous drivers, but they’re liars and cheats. This is unsustainable.

The Story

First Coast News uncovered evidence that cheating on DMV tests for commercial licenses is happening in Jacksonville. Five men have been arrested in connection with the scheme.

Their charges –felony charges including communications fraud and unlawful license applications. Investigators say the men used hidden phones and earpieces to cheat on DMV tests. One man is was sentenced in April to eight months behind bars. One was turned over to ICE. The other three completed felony pre-trial intervention and court records show their cases were dismissed.

Here’s how the scheme worked, according to investigators at the Florida Highway Patrol:

The men would arrive at the DMV wearing a T-shirt with a small hole cut into it. Hidden inside was a phone connected to someone outside the DMV who could see the test questions in real time.

An earpiece allowed the men to receive the correct answers while taking the test. Some even unbuttoned their shirts to better conceal the device, blending it into the harness under their clothes.

The scheme was highly organized. Investigators identified multiple addresses in Jacksonville where dozens of men were registered as applicants, even though the homes were far too small to actually house them all.

Some of the arrested men requested interpreters because they could not speak or read English, including Ukrainian and other foreign languages.

