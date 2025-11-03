The Worst Political Scandal in US History & Boasberg Is at the Forefront

Senate Republicans are calling for the impeachment of Judge Boasberg, who has become infamous for his overreach in other President Trump cases. His crimes against the state are far worse than realized. He is one of the reasons Russiagate got off the ground. Sen. Cruz is calling for his impeachment. Boasberg allowed spying on 20% of the Republican Senate through the probe known as Arctic Frost.

Arctic Frost was a vast conspiracy that included a Jack Smith investigation with over 400 subpoenas of Republicans’ records. It was a massive spying operation far worse than Watergate. They wanted to know who was talking to whom and where they were when they did it.

The Smith prosecutors went fishing in the same way Lavrentiy Beria did in the Stalin administration. The so-called pretext was a claim without merit; they said Sen. Cruz would destroy evidence.

They targeted the Trump administration, the campaign, conservative groups, personalities, and media, including Fox News, who weren’t even directly involved in the election. The targeting included nine Republican senators and 20% of the delegation. They did it in secret, and companies who released the phone records were told that informing anyone would result in prison.

Judge Boasberg, a FISA judge, allowed it. He also was the first to sign off on the Russiagate hoax using the fake dossier funded by the Clinton campaign. It was the beginning of Russiagate and Boasberg was in on it. Since the Obama era and Russiagate, Boasberg has allowed surveillance of Republicans to alelgedly save democracy.

He also presided over the Kevin Clinesmith case and let him off without prison after he forged an email. He even made certain that Clinesmith could get his law license back.

Boasberg corrupted the FISA court.

Sen. Ted Cruz Promises Accountability

Sen. Cruz is infuriated, and wants him impeached. He promises accountability for partisan activists who corrupted the Department of Justice to target and bring down their political opponents.

Judge Boasberg signed off on secret subpoenas for the cell phone records of at least 9 Senate Republicans, including me. He took off his judicial robe and became a partisan crusader. It’s time to impeach Judge Boasberg. pic.twitter.com/3EugzjBteo — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) November 2, 2025

Democrats pushed Watergate until Richard Nixon was forced to resign. Now, when Stalinesque tactics and the surveillance state is used against 400 plus Republicans while creating phony documents, where are they? Certainly not apologetic as they double down.

In the least, Boasberg needs to be removed immediately. He abused his power in the most egregious ways, making the presidential coup, and it was a coup, possible.

We better see this go somewhere. Having Ted Cruz and other Senate Republicans angry is a good thing.