There He Goes Again: Newsom Acting Stupidly

On Tuesday, Trump suggested he might send more troops to California, telling reporters that Newsom “didn’t want us there and he’s going to need us again because it’s starting to form again. I see it.”

“You know, we have to maintain, it’s like maintenance on an airplane,” he added. “You can buy it, but you have to maintain it,” Trump concluded.

President Trump was talking about the rioting protesters and attacks on ICE.

Newsom fired back at the president on X with an irrelevant comment.

“So you can have them sleep on the floor again? We’re good,” Newsom wrote in his social media post, alongside a photo showing federal troops sleeping on the floor during their deployment to California.

Soldiers routinely sleep in worse conditions. The marching, rioting communists and people here illegally should be the focus, but not for Gavin.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Newsweek in a statement: “LA would’ve burned to the ground if it weren’t for President Trump. Newscum was too busy sipping wine at a Napa fundraiser to take any action to protect law enforcement officers from his violent rioters – and now he’s trying to rewrite history.”

Trump’s suggestion that he may send more troops to California came hours after a leftist federal judge ruled that the administration violated an 1878 law by deploying the forces in June. Trump will almost definitely win that case in the end.

Gavin Newsom, tells us why this is okay? Why doesn’t he care about this?