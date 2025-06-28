Thune Won’t Fire the Senate Parliamentarian, JD Vance Can Step In

Senate Majority Leader Thune has stated he will not fire the Parliamentarian who is gutting the BBB. There is a possibility that JD Vance can step in and overrule her, but it would cause problems. However, many of the stricken provisions can be brought into compliance with minor technical changes, according to GOP lawmakers. So, perhaps this can still be reconciled peacefully.

According to Bill Mitchell, JD Vance can overrule her.

According to Bill Mitchell, JD Vance can overrule her.

The GOP Senator from Alabama is pushing Majority Leader Thune (R-SD) to fire the WOKE Senate Parliamentarian, Ms. McDonough. She struck down a provision banning illegals from stealing Medicaid from American citizens. MacDonough is slashing away at many provisions just as important as this one. All those provisions will need to be put in separate bills and must get 60 votes, which they will never get.

At the core of the problem is John Thune who won’t say ‘no’ to her and won’t fire her. We can spend all day looking into his motives, but the best thing to do is push for her firing so he has no excuse to gut the BBB.

Unelected bureaucrats think they know better than U.S. Congressmen who are elected by the people. That’s true. She wants her way. Her job is not to push a woke agenda.

Sen. Tuberville wants her fired. He wrote on X:

The WOKE Senate Parliamentarian, who was appointed by Harry Reid and advised Al Gore, just STRUCK DOWN a provision BANNING illegals from stealing Medicaid from American citizens. This is a perfect example of why Americans hate THE SWAMP. Unelected bureaucrats think they know better than U.S. Congressmen who are elected BY THE PEOPLE. Her job is not to push a woke agenda. THE SENATE PARLIAMENTARIAN SHOULD BE FIRED ASAP.

The Parliamentarian also ruled against provisions to prohibit federal funding of Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for adults or kids whose immigration status cannot be immediately verified and to lower federal Medicaid funding for states that provide Medicaid coverage to immigrants in the country illegally.

She ruled against many of the best provisions.

The last thing we need is an unfair referee getting in the way of our fight to Make America Great Again. 77 MILLION Americans VOTED for President Trump's "America First" agenda…and that includes the ONE BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL. FIRE the Senate Parliamentarian!

Senator Jim Banks also has strong words for MacDonough but included the “squishy Republicans.”

“We’re not going to let the parliamentarian, Democrats, or even squishy Republicans stop us from passing President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill to cut taxes for working families and fund mass deportations.”

"We're not going to let the parliamentarian, Democrats, or even squishy Republicans stop us from passing President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill to cut taxes for working families and fund mass deportations."

This is why John Thune won't fire the Senate Parliamentarian. @LeaderJohnThune is a coward.

Democrats Guide MacDonough’s Hand

Anyone who thinks Elizabeth MacDonough is nonpartisan only has to listen to Democrats. She is in league with Democrats, maybe some Republicans.

The Senate budget committee’s leading Democrat celebrated McDonough’s latest cuts announced on Friday.

“We have been successful in removing parts of this bill that hurt families and workers, but the process is not over, and Democrats are continuing to make the case against every provision in this Big, Beautiful Betrayal of a bill that violates Senate rules,” said ranking member Jeff Merkley (D-OR). “Republicans are actively attempting to rewrite major sections of this bill to advance their families lose, and billionaires win agenda, but Democrats are scrutinizing all changes to ensure the rules of reconciliation are enforced. We cannot let Republicans succeed in betraying middle-class families across this country.”

