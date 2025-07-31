Triple H Will Run the Presidential National Fitness Test

Flanked by Triple H, Bryson Dechambeau and Harrison Butker, President Trump announced the return of presidential fitness standards during a signing of an Executive Order.

Pro wrestler Paul Levesque will run the new, brought back, Presidential National Fitness test as most recognize the nation’s children are too fat and too tied to their cellphones.

During his speech, President Trump noted that keeping men out of women’s sports isn’t an 80-20 issue, it’s a 98-2 issue.

I look forward to the opportunity to help make our youth healthy, help get them engaged in sports and let them learn what it takes to be successful in life,” Hall of Famer, Triple H said.

His former ring name is Triple H. Currently, he is an American business executive. He is signed to WWE, where he serves as its chief content officer.

Paul “Triple H" Levesque: “I truly appreciate all that everybody is doing for the health and wellness for the entire country… I look forward to the opportunity to help make our youth healthy—help get them engaged in sports and let them learn what it takes to be successful in… pic.twitter.com/Nw8vPXb05W — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 31, 2025

