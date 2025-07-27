Trump Addresses Network Licenses & Kamala’s Campaign Crime

It is obvious that networks are working hand-in-glove with the Democrat party, and it’s not always clear which one is in charge. The biggest problem with this is they are protected under the Constitution for something they don’t deserve: unbiased news reporting.

The legacy media have become propaganda mills for the left, mostly the hard left, many believe.

It’s hard not to agree that their licenses should be looked at, but it’s a fine line between that and censorship so it’s understandable no one wants to touch it. They have undeserved credibility, but suing and winning as Trump has is one alternative.

They should start by putting a check on The View. I like what Brendan Carr says, the people will make them change because of their fake reporting.

BREAKING — President Trump calls on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to revoke the licenses of left-wing media networks that are “political pawns” for the Democratic Party. Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Networks aren’t allowed to be political pawns for the Democrat… pic.twitter.com/WVx4zNht5W — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) July 27, 2025

Kamala’s Crime

President Trump also nailed Kamala Harris for probably breaking the law last year by making large payments for celebrity endorsements. He wants to see her and those receiving payments pay a price.

The Comment

I’m looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election, and the fact that they admit to paying, probably illegally, Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT (she never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!), Three Million Dollars for “expenses,” to Oprah, Six Hundred Thousand Dollars to very low rated TV “anchor,” Al Sharpton (a total lightweight!), and others to be named for doing, absolutely NOTHING!

These ridiculous fees were incorrectly stated in the books and records. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO. Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them. All hell would break out! Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted! Thank you for your attention to this matter.

President Trump was convicted in Manhattan in part for a fake campaign finance violation. Kamala Harris’s is a real one.