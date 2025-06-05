UGLY Day for the GOP! Musk Announced Retiring Dragon “Immediately”

Elon Musk announced that SpaceX will start retiring its Dragon spacecraft “immediately” in response to President Donald Trump’s threat to terminate government contracts with his companies.

Trump responded to Musk’s criticism of him and the “big, beautiful bill” in a Truth Social post on Thursday. “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!” he wrote.

In response to Trump’s post, Musk stated, “In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately.”

The company holds billions in contracts with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to transport astronauts to and from the ISS, enabling the agency to sustain a continuous presence at the station until its planned retirement in 2030, according to Bloomberg, Daily Caller reports.

I’m not sure Elon is correct, but Musk and Trump publicly trashing each other is childish and devastating at the same time.

Musk is correct to worry! pic.twitter.com/wcgQDR4d1I — Cheryl Brooks (@BabblingBrooksi) June 4, 2025

Scott Jennings puts his head in a trash can. He called today an “ugly day for the GOP.” It certainly is.

LMAO! Scott Jennings just responded to the Elon/Trump feud by dunking his head in a trash can pic.twitter.com/xVPd5QrFg2 We’re ALL feeling this. “Not gonna lie. It’s an ugly day, and you know you hate it when your friends are fighting.” “I continue to believe that their… — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 5, 2025

Elon has zero evidence of Trump being on an Epstein list. If it were true, wouldn’t the Democrats in the Biden administration have released the information?

Elon says Trump is in the Epstein files—which doesn’t necessarily mean he’s been to the island. But if he’s implying Trump is a p*do and he knew that while he was in the White House, at UFC fights, or chilling with Trump with his kid… why stay quiet until now? That ain’t… pic.twitter.com/9kuKinq7tU — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) June 5, 2025

