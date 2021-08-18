US government KNEW Afghan military couldn’t win for 20 years

















The reason I know for certain that this… was a lie is I worked extensively on an archive from my source Edward Snowden…much of which describe the comprehensive and extraordinary surveillance that the United States military and the NSA had put Afghanistan under. They knew everything… ~ Glenn Greenwald

In this video, Glenn Greenwald elaborates on the Substack reporting he did, reviewing amazing video and documentary evidence proving that top US political and military officials deliberately lied to the public for years, insisting that the Afghan Security Forces were strong and close to ready while, in secret, they knew they were a joke and a sham.

We were taken by shock because we were lied to — there is NO REAL AFGHAN MILITARY. They knew they were lying, says Greenwald. He claims the Afghan army and police force barely existed.

Greenwald then shows the proof, starting with The Pentagon Papers, that they were lying all along to get us to go to war. The Afghanistan Papers showed the government was telling the public something different from what they were saying in private.

In Afghanistan, we paid soldiers who didn’t exist. Afghan soldiers were dying in large, unsustainable numbers because they were improperly trained, inept, and corrupt.

The government fabricated documents and statistics to make Americans believe we were winning but the opposite was true. This was according to military trainers in Afghanistan, Greenwald said.

“About a third of the Afghan forces seemed to be drug addicts or Taliban,” a military trainer said in 2016 (The Washington Post).

Reporter Michael Tracy called it a “big money funneling operation” after Biden said in early July that the Afghan army couldn’t be defeated. Afghan warlords and US military contractors were bilking the US. It was a money pit.

Joe Biden knew this, and he lied to the Afghan president:

The Afghan Papers reveal that while Obama was promising Americans he would get out of Afghanistan in 2014, he was assuring the military that it was a fake promise.

Greenwald says in the clip, “The reason I know for certain that this… was a lie is I worked extensively on an archive from my source Edward Snowden…much of which describe the comprehensive and extraordinary surveillance that the United States military and the NSA had put Afghanistan under. They knew everything…”

They didn’t report on a lot of this because Edward Snowden didn’t want them to report on active warzones.

The NSA had recorded every cellphone conversation in the Bahamas. It was revealed in four other nations, including AFGHANISTAN. “So, it is inconceivable that the military and the government would have gotten it so wrong. That in good faith, they were just mistaken…”

Wars make DC rich but they do nothing for the American people.

