Scotland MSPs plot to make tyrannical emergency COV powers permanent

Scottish lawmakers want some emergency Covid-19 powers to become permanent, including the ability to impose lockdowns and close schools. This is a clear example of the premise that once tyrants have power, whatever it is, they won’t give it up.

Most pandemic powers are due to expire in March 2022, but ministers are consulting on making some permanent.

They want to keep the powers to release prisoners early, remote trials, remote registrations, and make it harder for landlords to evict tenants, a direct hit on private property rights.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said some changes made due to Covid-19 had a “demonstrable benefit to the people,” the bbc reports.

However, the bbc says, the Conservatives said the move showed Scottish ministers were “unwilling to give up their control over people’s lives.”

MSPs are looking at whether new legislation should be passed to make some of the draconian emergency powers permanent.

Many of the proposals are aimed at future Covid-19 outbreaks – or the spread of any other infectious virus which poses a serious risk to public health.

We knew this could happen. It’s Scotland today and the USA tomorrow.

The government’s consultation says this would mean “ministers can respond effectively and rapidly to any future threats to public health in Scotland,” according to the news outlet.

In addition to being able to impose future lockdowns and restrict gatherings, ministers would also be able to order school closures “during the remainder of the pandemic” or for any future outbreak of infectious disease, so long as they believe it is “necessary and proportionate”, and the chief medical officer has been consulted.

‘As long as THEY believe it is necessary?”

This is about control, nothing else.

Swinney, who is also the Covid recovery secretary, said: “We want to ensure we remove measures no longer needed in order to respond to the pandemic whilst keeping those where there is demonstrable benefit to the people of Scotland.

“This is an opportunity to maintain changes that have been welcomed by people who now don’t want to lose transformations that have been innovative, beneficial, and increased access to services.”

THE DANGEROUS ROAD

The public will be allowed to consult for 12 days. They better protest LOUDLY because these tyrants will do it.

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said the powers were “intended to be temporary measures”, and that attempts by ministers to make them permanent were “a clear sign they are unwilling to give up their control over people’s lives”.

He said: “With the vast majority of Covid restrictions having now been eased, Scots will be asking serious questions over why these laws would need to remain in place permanently.

“It is a dangerous route to go down to allow ministers to implement sweeping powers upon society on a whim.“

