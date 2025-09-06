Von der Leyen Announces a No-Go Ukraine Security Agreement

On Sunday, August 31, EU Commissioner von der Leyen claimed that Europe is considering a multinational deployment in Ukraine as part of security guarantees. Zelensky demands security guarantees. It’s allegedly aimed at maintaining peace between Russia and Ukraine.

However, EU peacekeepers with US air support, which is her plan, will be a powder keg ready to go off.

Europe is allegedly drawing up detailed plans for deploying tens of thousands of European-led troops to Ukraine. This would be part of post-war security guarantees, allegedly with full U.S. support for command, control, and intelligence and air support. At least that is according to EU chief Von Der Leyen. Trump, however, says no security agreements are finalized.

It’s the same as NATO on Russia’s border which is one of the reasons for the invasion in the first place.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Sept. 2 dismissed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s comments. She suggested Europe had a “clear road map” for deploying troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees, German news agency DPA reported.

Von der Leyen also told the Financial Times on Aug. 31 that European capitals were preparing “pretty precise plans” for potential deployments in postwar Ukraine.

Uh, No, No Plans

Merz said there aren’t any plans, “at least not in Germany.” He added that any long-term security commitments could only be decided once a ceasefire or peace deal is in place.

The chancellor added that he still has “considerable reservations” about sending German troops. He stated that such a decision would require parliamentary approval.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius issued similar criticism on Sept. 1. He called it “fundamentally wrong” to discuss deployments before meaningful negotiations begin.

“The European Union has no responsibilities and no competences when it comes to deploying troops — for anyone or for anything,” Pistorius said.

A European-led “coalition of the willing” has proposed sending a multinational reassurance force to Ukraine alongside commitments of weapons, logistics, and training. Allegedly, President Trump said the US could provide air support.

That should be a resounding NO. the EU lets Mr. Zelensky call the shots for some reason, and they encourage him to hold out for a better deal from Russia. It’s likely they want to force the US to use extremely harsh sanctions on Russia. It always comes back to the US doing everything. Trump told the EU to stop buying Russian oil which funds the war. They say they will stop but never do.

Russia has strongly rejected any deployment of NATO-linked peacekeepers. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called it “foreign military intervention.”

Macron is trying to convince people it’s not the same as NATO on the border. Nice try, Macron.

Putin said Friday that security guarantees would be needed for both Russia and Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

Some say we need to get out of NATO. I’m not saying we should, but people are frustrated with the EU.

