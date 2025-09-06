When a Car Comes out of the Woods & Flies Through the Air in Front of You

You might want to go to Instagram to see the original video – the driver’s dashcam caught the action. His reaction is priceless. As he drove East, a car flew almost over his head from a parallel road running alongside the Sunrise Highway in Bayshore, Long Island, across six lanes of traffic, nosediving into the grass on the side of the Westbound lane at 5 pm.

The driver had a seizure on a parallel road, the car flew up a hill and continued to fly as you see in the video. Miraculously, no one was hurt. The 70-year-old driver didn’t hit any cars and got out of his obliterated Honda on his own.

The driver hasn’t been arrested. He was sent to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

I thought the readers would find this interesting.

This is how he ended up.