Wild Corruption: Many NGOs Were Created Right Before They Received $20B EPA $$$

EPA Chief Lee Zeldin told Fox News’s Jesse Watters that many of the NGOs that received the $20 billion were created immediately before the money was sent to them. Eight NGOs received $20 billion and spent it immediately before Joe Biden left office.

“These NGOs were created for the first time, many of them just to get this money and their pass-throughs.” It was aimed at tying the EPA’s hands. Thus, the EPA has no idea where the money is going. There is insufficient oversight. It’s a far-left Democrat slush fund from these NGOs to somewhere and someone. It’s tens of billions going to friends of the left to spread out to other friends.

Instead of spending it on the environment, it goes to salaries and middlemen. Secretary Zeldin gives examples.

It’s going to Obama’s and Biden’s staff and donors, who are intent on destroying the political center and right.