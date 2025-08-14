Wild & Crazy Footage of Psycho Candidates

Footage below shows the wild and crazy arrest of Charleston County Democratic Party chairman and current SC Gov candidate William ‘Mullins’ McLeod Jr.

The prominent Charleston attorney lost his mind over the arrest as he was dragged out in his underpants and shoes. He took the role of wise aleck with the police when they asked for his names and he told them it was, “Superman,” and “God.”

He cursed his fool head off and threatened to “kick the teeth in” of his rivals. Mullins kept yelling at the cops as he was charged with public disorderly conduct while probably high on drugs.

Even the Democrat Party of South Carolina is urging him to pull out of the race. I say, leave him in. We have communist fascists running for mayor in New York City and Minneapolis so why not let him run?

Watch:

NEW: Footage shows arrest of Charleston County Democratic Party chairman and current SC Gov candidate William Mullins McLeod Jr. He went on an insane unhinged rant, screamed profanities, threatened to “kick teeth in” of rivals, and yelled at cops. At the time, he was charged… pic.twitter.com/zCMzRpcgK0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 14, 2025

Zohran, Making NYC Uganda

Speaking of crazy candidates, Zohran Mamdani was told by an unwelcoming artist Scott LoBaido to get out of town. He called him a communist and Jew-hater, which he is.

LoBaido also screamed about the time Mamdani yelled in Tom Homan’s face. There was a crowd with LoBaido but police detained the artist who satirizes Democrats on public benches and on posters.

Every time I see Mamdani smile that smirky smile, I think he’ll stab us in the back when we turn around.

Watch:

Zohran Mamdani was booed at yelled at when he made an appearance at a food establishment in Staten Island on Wednesday. He was told he’s “not welcome” and called a “Jew-hating piece of sh*t.” Activist/artist Scott LoBaido gave Mamdani an earful. As did other patriots. pic.twitter.com/ZYYKf57lk7 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) August 14, 2025

Here is the Tom Homan insanity. Mamdani is an open border’s freak. Zohran is a lunatic Islamo fascist with communist ideals.