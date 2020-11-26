Yipee! Joe & Jill say you can “be apart while being alone”

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, penned a Thanksgiving op-ed published on Thursday wishing everyone a happy holiday, even if people are apart from family amid the pandemic.

The incoming first couple also thanked frontline health care workers, educators, and researchers.

“This year, our turkey will be smaller and the clatter of cooking a little quieter. There will be no family walks in the cold or playful bickering amongst the grandkids. Like millions of Americans, we are temporarily letting go of the traditions we can’t do safely,” they wrote in an op-ed published in CNN.

Why can’t they go out for a walk with the family? Can’t they social distance and wear masks?

“This year of loss has revealed our collective strength. It has shown us that our lives are connected in ways unseen — that we can be apart without being alone,” they continued.

“May the emptiness at our tables and in our hearts be filled with memories of love and laughter. May we cherish our traditions, even when they are out of reach, and hold on to the hope of what’s still to come. We’re going to get through this together, even if we have to be apart,” they added in their closing message. “Happy Thanksgiving, from the Biden family to yours.”

They are so negative while pretending to be uplifting. Ignore the dark Bidens. Be careful, eat up, and virtual hug your loved ones while in the same room.

At the Sentinel, we are very grateful to Jill for all those times she whispered the words for him to say because the teleprompter didn’t work, and he didn’t know what to say.