Obama calls Sen Loeffler’s attacks on leftist Warnock ‘crazy stuff’

Former President Barack Obama in an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” radio show on Wednesday said that attacks by Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler against her runoff opponent Raphael Warnock over his connection with Rev. Jeremiah Wright are “crazy stuff.”

He always paints opponents as racists, crazy, and whatever nasty adjective he can think of. Let us not forget he taught the vile, Marxist Alinsky tactics.

Obama also defended Wright as a “supremely gifted preacher.”

Yes, right, his words were dreamy. He said,“God damn America,” about whites who were unjust. Then there was the post-9/11 comment about your “chickens are coming home to roost.”

Obama was promoting yet another book about himself, “A Promised Land,” which details much of his version of his presidency, including his connection to ranting Rev. Wright.

After Obama’s inauguration, Wright blamed “them Jews” for his inability to talk to the president, according to NBC. He made quite a number of anti- Semitic comments.

The show’s co- host Angela Yee asked him about Wright.

“It’s an interesting thing … Rev. Wright is an example of somebody who – supremely gifted preacher, Trinity United Church of Christ obviously outside Chicago had an amazing ministry, still does. And I was very close to a lot of people in that congregation as well as Rev. Wright,” Obama said.

He falsely claimed Wright’s comments were taken out of context as he distanced himself from them.

“In national politics, if you can take out a bunch of sound bites that say ‘God damn America,’ even if the context of it is prophetic and biblical and he’s trying to describe you know how somebody might feel – he wasn’t promoting the notion that God was damning America,” Obama said. “He was making a point that if you looked at slavery and discrimination you could see the conclusion of people feeling that there was not an alignment with Christian values and America. But if you see a two-minute sound bite, trying to explain that is too complicated.”

In truth, Wright is a Liberation theologist which means he is a Marxist who believes in Christ. The most anti- Semitic people I have met are Marxists. They preach one thing, but they are often hypocrites.

Obama bashed Kelly Loeffler who is running for senator in Georgia against Reverend Warnock who is very, very, very far-left.

“Since you’re talking about Georgia with Warnock, I see they’re giving him issues about his alliance with Jeremiah Wright,” Yee said. Warnock, during the 2008 election, was one of the chief defenders of Obama and his relationship with Wright.

“We celebrate Rev. Wright in the same way that we celebrate the truth-telling tradition of the Black church, which when preachers tell the truth, very often it makes people uncomfortable,” he said.

“It’s the same kind of stuff,” Obama replied to Yee.

Yee then asked Obama whether he suggests that Warnock “step back and denounce him at this point.”

“It is a losing game at this stage to just go chasing crazy commentary,” Obama said, referencing Loeffler’s comments about Warnock.

Obama continued: “There’s some things you have to answer aggressively, but you can’t obsess over it. Rev. Warnock is doing a great job. If I’m him, I’m going to be emphasizing, ‘What am I positively going to do on behalf of the people of Georgia’ as opposed to just trying to play defense against a bunch of crazy stuff that’s coming out there.”

Loeffler only spoke the truth.

“What’s crazy is Jeremiah Wright saying that America got what it deserved on 9/11, that America created the HIV virus to attack its citizens, and that God should damn America,” Loeffler campaign spokesman Stephen Lawson said of Obama’s remarks. “But what’s even crazier? Raphael Warnock celebrating the same man and standing by those comments.”

Yep!

THE GREAT DIVIDER

“Rev. Warnock loves this country, and he supports honoring the dignity of all people, but also finding common ground to reform our broken systems,” he said. “Once again, our opponents are playing the same Washington games to try to divide and distract people instead of standing up for health care in the middle of a pandemic.”

That is from the great divider. He divided white people from black people most of all. At the same time, he did nothing for blacks. He just talked and didn’t get much done that was worthwhile.

Even some very left-wing people understand Obama is full of it. Watch the BS spill out of this manipulative leftist, Obama.

Barack Obama was on the #BreakfastClub today, “splainin” & babbling when asked why he didn’t do a damn thing to help Black ppl. He went right into that BS “disproportionately affected Black ppl” talk while bringing up a bunch of “lift all” policies. Obama & the Dems are liars pic.twitter.com/uM1rnYEDPE — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) November 25, 2020