1% of People in Sweden Commit 63% of the Violent Crimes

Sweden is under extreme threats from radical Islam and, to some degree, from neo-Nazi Nordic groups. The Muslim Brotherhood is active in Sweden, and they support ISIS, al-Qaeda, and other radical Islamic groups. They let these people pour into their country without proper vetting. Like the entire West, they acted as if they were all just seeking a better life.

The terrorist threat to Sweden has been assessed as primarily stemming from violent Islamist or violent right-wing extremist ideology. This was reported by the National Center for Terrorist Threat Assessment (NCT) in its 2025 annual assessment.

The terrorist threat level remains high, at level four on a five-level scale. The head of the Swedish Security Service made the announcement in January. This decision was based largely on the NCT’s annual assessment of the terrorist threat to Sweden 2025.

Radical Islamism

According to the Swedish Security Service, the greatest threat of terrorism in Sweden stems from Islamic extremism, specifically “violence-promoting Islamism, or so-called al-Qaeda-inspired groups.” Terrorist threats in Sweden have generally been motivated by perceived insults to Islam or by Sweden’s military and financial support for international peacekeeping and counterterrorism missions abroad. The Swedish Security Service assessed that, inside Sweden, Islamic radicals are more likely to support terrorism abroad via recruitment, finance, or travel facilitation than to plan domestic attacks, which remain rare. (Source: Swedish Security Service)

In addition to Islamic extremism, far-right domestic extremists such as the Nordic Resistance Movement (NRM) are present. And they are active in Sweden. NRM has enjoyed gains in popular support in recent years. For example, its “hard core” membership grew by one-third from 2015 to 2016. As of March 2017, support for the anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats party had doubled since the 2014 elections, according to public opinion polling. (Sources: Sun, Independent)

Sweden, which has a population of under 10 million, has taken in many tens of thousands of refugees from Syria, Somalia, and Yemen in recent years, The Independent reports.

The Swedish Security Service assesses that “several” people [radical Islamists] are known to have traveled from Sweden to conflict zones to engage in terrorist training or other unlawful acts of violence. [The Independent]

It’s not Islamophobic to tell the truth. The truth is, you shouldn’t take in massive numbers of people who don’t share your values and who have no time to assimilate.

Last time I was in Sweden, it was basically crime-free and full of lovely people. They imported problems. Stop pretending everyone who is Islamic is peaceful.