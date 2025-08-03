10 Xeets You Might Have Missed & Sydney Sweeney

Classic car, normal good looking American blonde girl but it’s no longer acceptable. You have seen this hundreds of times in your life, and suddenly it’s evil, fascist, eugenicist messaging. As unobjectionable as a daisy in a field, as sunshine on Sunday morning, or a picnic in the park, but it is now taboo.

The Wall Street Journal tweeted, “A racy, widely panned jeans campaign for American Eagle Outfitters starring actress Sydney Sweeney is bringing into question whether the retailer accidentally strayed from its typically female-friendly marketing or deliberately tried to shift focus.”

If the focus is to skinny, sexy, cool jeans for females, I’d say the succeeded.

Do you have intolerance fatigue yet and want to tell the media and a certain group of privilege to STFU?

No more aggressive crybullies and cupcakes jealous of the pretty girl with the long blonde hair.

Sweeney is breaking new ground: normal is ok!

Cool, badass Sweeney:

Would you guys prefer this gal in Calvin Kleins? Why would you want to look at Sydney?

Snowflake alert:

Worse yet, Sydney Sweeney is registered Republican in Florida. Her days are numbered.

OMG, two white people in jeans.

TEN MORE XEETS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED

Remember this fake joke where Hillary really wanted China to release any dirt they might have on Donald Trump to help her? As James Woods so gently put it.

“Now we can actually see what the drunken hag looked like as she lied in real time. We now have incontrovertible proof in the Durham Annex. And the other nitwit succors the entire fraudulent package.”

Now we can actually see what the drunken hag looked like as she lied in real time. We now have incontrovertible proof in the Durham Annex. And the other nitwit succors the entire fraudulent package. pic.twitter.com/hWnirZv7kQ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 2, 2025

2. Did you know that flu shots contain a drug making children retarded? They are monsters.

Bill Gates, the unelected Psychopath, KNEW THIS. HHS RFK Jr. confirms that the disgusting ‘Vaccine Industry’ has been making your children ‘retarded’. pic.twitter.com/oapk0KoCB4 — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) August 2, 2025

3. Yay, police!

Give that cop a fat raise pic.twitter.com/algAyAkJbP — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) August 2, 2025

4.The FBI launched a probe into the Cincinnati brawl where a black mob beat up a white couple. All Cincinnati officials did was blame social media and suggest the couple “begged for it.”

If the situation was reversed?

Don’t be scared. Just say not to this nonsense.

BREAKING: The FBI has launched a probe into the Cincinnati Brawl, where a black mob attacked white tourists FBI agents are already conducting interviews with suspects. The District Attorney CANNOT be trusted. Federal charges are necessary! pic.twitter.com/9HaTCh73xl — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 29, 2025



5. What a shame, screaming, angry racist Jasmine would be redistricted out of her seat if Republicans succeed in getting rid of affirmative action election districts.

JUST IN: Jasmine Crockett says the new U.S. House map in Texas will DRAW HER OUT of her district Oh HELL yes! This HAS to pass now! pic.twitter.com/VFgHP8G7sJ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 3, 2025

6. CNN sucks and it’s not just CNN!

Good question. You do realize CNN went directly from lying for years about Russian collusion to lying for years about Covid, just in case you were thinking about listening to them about anything https://t.co/RciRsKsgY3 — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) August 3, 2025

They would say they weren’t lying which only leaves really shitty at news https://t.co/bLLSh1kZef — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) August 3, 2025

7. He is very angry about the rules.

Time to cancel EBT pic.twitter.com/fE8vvOG9pa — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) August 2, 2025

8. A family man who came from Somali raped a 12-year-old child, but the Islamic center said he’s a family man of good character and it worked for the child rapist.

It’s just the challenging new culture (he was only here since 2006 and didn’t know); he’s really a good, family man. So, the stupid, moronic, idiot judge gave him the lightest sentence possible.

A 42-year old Somali man abducted and raped a 12-year-old who was playing in her backyard in Minnesota. This is the Islamic Center that wrote a letter in support of him stating that he’s a “family man” who had to overcome the “challenges of a new culture”pic.twitter.com/V5EDb3efu3 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 2, 2025

9. Smuggling 40,000 Afghans is a good way to destroy the nation. That must be their intent, and they will be very effective.

At the same time the King is praising Islamists. We hear they showed him how to fly off the roof without a parachute.

10. Just be ugly!

BONUS XEET: Here is more of bald female Cynthia performing as Jesus Christ, screaming her head off with really long nails for some reason.