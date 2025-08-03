Media Can’t Refute New Evidence They Framed the President

The media’s top journalists were awarded Pulitizer’s for their work proving the Steele dossier showed Trump conspired with Russia. However, the jig is up and we all know it was a hoax. The media is looking for an exit ramp and have found it in spreading more disinformation. They have decided to pretend none of this ever happened, and they never helped frame President Trump.

Blame It on George

Rachel Maddow is now claiming George Papadopoulos started Russiagate. She is pathetic as a news reporter. He was a small player and extraneous to the Trump campaign. Maddow is twisting reality as she often does. She is still screaming Russia! Russia! Russia!

It’s not only Maddow deflecting with this fake Papdopoulos story. It’s also the New York Times and all the little toadies who will spread it around.

Savage

Matt Taibbi reported about the fraudulent Hamilton 68 hoax. The Hamilton 68 website was used to spread lies and propaganda, dehumanizing anyone on the right. He also discussed the New York Times and their report by Charlie Savage.

Charlie Savage at the New York Times is trying to cover up their false reporting blaming Papadopoulos for the Russiagate probe. Savage is still claiming Papadopoulos was a key player in the Russia hoax and he triggered the events that followed. However, Papadopoulos didn’t have contact with Russia. The FBI knew in 2016 that Papadopoulos was a dead end. Yet a Year and a half later, the Times made him the poster child of the investigation based on word out of the FBI. It was a smear and a lie. Papadopoulos was totally “uninvolved with any intelligence scheme and was used as a pretense to start what proved to be a bogus investigation,” Taibbi says on his site, Racket News.

This paragraph in Charlie Savage’s article yesterday, titled, Durham’s Debunking of the ‘Clinton Plan’ Emails, Explained, is nothing but a cover up for an investigation that was actually the deep state framing the US President, as Taibbi explained:

In reality, the F.B.I. opened its investigation based on a lead it received from the Australian government in late July 2016, after WikiLeaks released Democratic emails stolen by Russian hackers and disrupted the Democratic convention. The tip involved a Trump campaign adviser suggesting, before the hacking had become public, that the campaign had received outreach from Russia and knew what it would do.

He’s still blaming Papadopoulos, claiming he was the predicate for the probe, without using his name. George is thea fall guy once again when he did nothing wrong and had little involvement in the campaign.

Papadopoulos was not the trigger for Russiagate, but ironically, Hillary was. The story the Durham Report told about the U.S. acquiring a large chunk of intelligence from Russia far earlier in 2016 likely was the beginning of Russiagate. This was real intelligence concerning Russia that was embarrassing to Clinton, not Trump.

They can’t refute. And they won’t tell the truth. So they’ve decided to lie and cover up the fact that they framed President Trump. They want you to believe this regurgitated vomit of lies.

After spending nearly 10 years screaming that the Hillary Clinton-funded Steele dossier somehow proved Trump colluded with Russia, corrupt corporate media are now trying to claim there was never an operation to frame Trump as a Russian agent. They can’t refute any of the new… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 2, 2025

We now have proof Russia didn’t hack our elections. However, they won’t admit their fakery.