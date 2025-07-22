$100 Million+ Donated to California Fire Victims, Victims Got Nothing

Absolutely nothing, zippo, nada. Only nonprofits, you know the smarmy leftist sites that push ideology, received the money. I am exaggerating. They aren’t all bad. Some really help, but adding a third party dilutes the funds. Something is wrong when no victims receive funds. Annenberg is far-left so I wonder about their oversight.

The fires in the Palisades and Eaton fires were devastating. Thousands of homes and businesses were destroyed. For many, this was the culmination of their life’s work. Thirty people were killed.

Caring people wanted to help.

According to Circling the News, Two FireAid concerts with live streams were held at the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum on January 30 in Los Angeles. An A-list of performers donated their time to raise money for fire victims.

More than $100 million came through donations. This editor reached out to the Annenberg Foundation, which was tasked with distributing funds, in April to find out how fire victims could receive direct financial help.

The answer was the money was intended for nonprofits, no individual could receive money even though it was intended for fire victims.

Fire victims lost everything, but not a single dollar from the $100 MILLION raised ever reached them. California Democrats funneled it to nonprofits instead. This is what corruption looks like. Thank you @FOXLA, @MarlaTellez, and Sue Pascoe for exposing it.

Fire victims lost everything, but not a single dollar from the $100 MILLION raised ever reached them. California Democrats funneled it to nonprofits instead. This is what corruption looks like. Thank you @FOXLA, @MarlaTellez, and Sue Pascoe for exposing it. pic.twitter.com/FbYTzjdq8I — California Republican Party (@CAGOP) July 21, 2025