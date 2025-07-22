Microsoft to Pump Human & Farm Poop & Rotted Food Underground

In a bid to offset the soaring emissions from its artificial intelligence empire, Microsoft has signed a deal to bury 4.9 million metric tons of carbon. He will do that by flushing a slurry of human and farm waste 5,000 feet underground.

Bill Gates Drank Poop

Microsoft is the company Bill Gates founded. And he is the crackpot who posted on LinkedIn a while back that he drank water from fecal sludge. He said he had a purpose: advertising poor sanitation. Who cares. He’s crazy.

He explained in his post, “I’ve done some weird crap over the years: I drank water from fecal sludge with Jimmy Fallon, shared the stage with a jar of human feces, and smelled pit latrine odor.”

He doesn’t own it any longer, but like-minded institutions do. Institutional investors are the majority owners of Microsoft, accounting for almost 71.74% of outstanding shares.

Vanguard and Blackrock are the two largest Microsoft institutional investors. A few private investors own single-digit percentages as does Bill Gates.

Vaulted Deep Will Make a Mint

Microsoft announced the 12-year agreement with waste management firm Vaulted Deep on Thursday. They will turn sewage into a lucrative climate solution.

It is being used in cities like Los Angeles and Derby, Kansas.

Though hardly glamorous, the idea revolves around taking all the sludgy organic leftovers no one wants. It will include biosolids, manure, and food waste. They will mix them up, and inject them into deep rock formations sealed off from the surface world.

“As carbon removal moves beyond pilots and prototypes, there is growing demand for solutions that can scale safely and address real-world problems,” said Julia Reichelstein, co-founder and CEO of Vaulted Deep.

“Vaulted offers a dual solution: it meets urgent waste management needs and drives measurable climate and public health improvements. This agreement reflects a broader shift in how carbon removal is being deployed. It is no longer limited to emerging technologies but is increasingly delivered through large-scale existing infrastructure with novel applications.”

Vaulted’s deep waste injection relies on infrastructure that already exists in parts of the U.S.

The technique has been used for decades to handle industrial waste. Vaulted simply repurposed it for sludgy organic material that would otherwise sit in landfills, leach into waterways, or release methane into the atmosphere.

What About Our Water Table?

I sure hope they have research to back this.

While some of it could be good fertilizer, how much of it will be poisonous to the earth, the water and nutrients the earth provides? What about our water table?

They have a point system like you’d give to small school children. For every ton of carbon locked away below, Microsoft earns a carbon removal credit. That means fewer emissions on its corporate books, and a cleaner image for an AI-fueled future that’s anything but carbon-light.

This is to save the earth and offset the AI depletion of resources. Gates and his allies are making the earth a giant septic tank. What could go wrong?