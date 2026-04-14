The United States is set to receive and refill more than 100 oil tankers as the war with Iran has disrupted global energy flow. They took off two weeks ago, deciding not to wait it out in the Strait of Hormuz. They probably also don’t like getting blown up.

According to Fox News, 121 empty oil tankers are en route to the U.S. Gulf, 68 of which are “Very Large Crude Carriers,” or VLCCs.

The tankers are likely headed largely to Texas, where most crude export terminals and ports are located. According to Energy News Beat,, the U.S. Gulf Coast churns out around 7 million barrels of oil daily, with room to increase as demand soars, writes RSBN Network.

“With capacity headroom and record bookings already in place, U.S. Gulf Coast exports are poised to set new highs in the coming months — cementing America’s role as the world’s swing supplier and ‘gas station,’” writes ENB’s Clark Savage.

We don’t threaten or blow people up when they sail to Texas. It’s so funny how California can’t get Texas oil. They demand a specially refined oil to satisfy their extreme climate agenda, and get their oil from the Middle East or India.