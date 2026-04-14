Theft Alert! Tax Time & Democrats Want Your Money

While Americans scramble to get their tax filings submitted, Democrat leaders are pushing to tax the rich (and middle class) even more so than they already do.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Tax Day has arrived again, and our April 15 condolences go to those who pay the bulk of the nation’s bills. This group is smaller than many Americans realize, and the Democrats are reiterating their claim that the wealthy won’t contribute their “fair share.”

Sen. Cory Booker has a bill to raise the top individual income tax rate to 43% from today’s 37%. Sen. Chris Van Hollen wants 49%. Both proposals would also eliminate income taxation for many lower earners. Tax and spend is all they have.

Exempting large numbers of people from federal taxes provides Democrats with their dependent underclass. Freebies also disengage the non-taxpaying public from responsibility. Everyone should invest in federal taxes. Almost half the country avoids paying federal taxes, which means the other half, including the middle class, pays for those who avoid paying. It is a form of wealth redistribution.

The notion that America’s income tax is biased against the working class is a progressive fantasy.

According to IRS data, the top 1% of income-tax filers in 2022 contributed 40.4% of total revenue. The top 10% of filers paid 72%. The top quarter contributed 87.2%.

The reason the left loves the “fair share” language is that it excuses Democrats from ever having to define it. If the top 10% of income-tax filers are already paying nearly three-quarters of the burden, what would Mr. Booker and Mr. Van Hollen consider equitable? Eighty percent? Eighty-five? We speculate that they would seize everything if they could somehow safeguard George Soros and their donors.

Democrats think your money is their piggy bank to use at will.

The average tax refund is about 11% higher so far this season than during the same period in 2025, according to IRS filing data. As of April 3, the average refund amount for individual filers was $3,462, up from $3,116 about one year ago, the IRS reported on Friday.