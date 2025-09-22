125,000 Christians Slaughtered by Radical Islamists in Nigeria

As of August, 2025, 185,000 have been slaughtered by radical Islamists. It includes 125,000 Christians and 60,000 ‘liberal’ Muslims. Those are the tolerant, peace-loving Muslims.

This is an actual genocide.

The 2023 Report

By 2023, over 50,000 Christian Nigerians were slaughtered by Islamist extremists. According to the report “Martyred Christians in Nigeria” – issued by Intersociety – over the previous 14 years at least 52,250 Nigerian Christians have been brutally murdered at the hands of Islamist militants.

A 2023 report, titled “Martyred Christians in Nigeria”, was published by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), a Nigerian-based research and investigative rights group, which has been monitoring and investigating religious persecution and other forms of religious violence by State and non-State actors across Nigeria since 2010.

In the same period 18,000 Christian churches and 2,200 Christian schools were set ablaze. Approximately 34,000 moderate Muslims also died in Islamist attacks.

It’s Now 125,000 Christians, 60,000 Peaceful Muslims

A new report out last month, reveals over 7,000 Nigerian Christians have been killed by Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen Islamists in the first 220 days of 2025.

The report was released by The Anambra-based International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety). It was led by Christian criminologist Emeka Umeagbalasi. The report also estimated “no fewer than 7,800 others were violently seized and abducted for being Christians.”

The new report shows that 100 churches are attacked every month and 32 Christians are killed every day in the country

Since the violence erupted in 2009, the death toll has climbed to 185,000, including some 125,000 Christians and 60,000 Muslims accused of being “liberal” or insufficiently radical.

Violence and instability have devastated food production. “At the moment, nothing is coming out of Benue State. Very little food is coming out. The roads aren’t safe. People are being kidnapped on the roads. Trucks — if they’re going out with the produce — they’re looted, they’re stolen. The Fulani are well armed, full of ammunition, and the military is doing very little.”

Why won’t US media report this?