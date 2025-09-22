Turning Up the Evil Rhetoric

M Dowling
The media and Democrats continually blame Republicans and Conservatives for the vicious rhetoric which now precedes violence from the left. However, in case after case, it is the left calling political opponents terrorists, Nazis, fascists, threats to democracy. It’s not the right.

Ilhan Omar’s Evil, Venomous Words

When Destiny Is Evil

Popular Streamer Destiny immediately addressed the memorial for Charlie Kirk with its young male viewers. He called it a Nazi rally.

Just days ago, Destiny said on the Piers Morgan show and his own streaming show, “If you wanted Charlie Kirk to be alive, Donald Trump shouldn’t have been president for the Second Term.”

He actually said, “…leftists and Democrats have been condemning and turning down the temperature, condemning violence, turning the temperature for a decade.”

In another Stream, he said,  “Conservatives need to fear being killed.”

Crockett and Schumer

Jasmine Crockett has lied nonstop about Charlie Kirk after his death and on the day of his memorial. She lied shamelessly and race-baited.

Here is Chuck Schumer lying and turning up the rhetoric. “It’s frightening, it’s what dictatorships do…a real threat to democracy

Scott Jennings addressed it:

Saltherring
Saltherring
14 seconds ago

Gee, if we actually had an Attorney General, Ilhan Omar could be deported for immigration fraud. C’mon, Mr. Trump, give us a real AG.

0
Reply
