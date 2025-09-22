Turning Up the Evil Rhetoric

The media and Democrats continually blame Republicans and Conservatives for the vicious rhetoric which now precedes violence from the left. However, in case after case, it is the left calling political opponents terrorists, Nazis, fascists, threats to democracy. It’s not the right.

Ilhan Omar’s Evil, Venomous Words

Rep. Ilhan Omar: America is turning into one of the “worst countries” on Earth. pic.twitter.com/U0B2blAqtu — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) September 20, 2025

Ilhan Omar says she’s embarrassed and saddened for America that Trump is president. “Our country is being led by idiots.” This foreign-born subversive somehow thinks she speaks for America and Americans. GTFO. pic.twitter.com/ozxKDtXP2a — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 21, 2025

The cancer has metastasized. https://t.co/OvUMsEJijk — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 21, 2025

When Destiny Is Evil

Popular Streamer Destiny immediately addressed the memorial for Charlie Kirk with its young male viewers. He called it a Nazi rally.

Can someone explain why Destiny would say this? pic.twitter.com/lqrhn1sorU — Larry (@LarryDJonesJr) September 21, 2025

Just days ago, Destiny said on the Piers Morgan show and his own streaming show, “If you wanted Charlie Kirk to be alive, Donald Trump shouldn’t have been president for the Second Term.”

He actually said, “…leftists and Democrats have been condemning and turning down the temperature, condemning violence, turning the temperature for a decade.”

In another Stream, he said, “Conservatives need to fear being killed.”

Crockett and Schumer

Jasmine Crockett has lied nonstop about Charlie Kirk after his death and on the day of his memorial. She lied shamelessly and race-baited.

CNN’s @DanaBashCNN has zero interest in helping to tone down the rhetoric, and proved that all morning long. Jasmine Crockett appeared just a few minutes after Schumer and it has to be one of the most inflammatory segments in recent history. “Charlie Kirk continuously put out,… https://t.co/xyrlXUNlct pic.twitter.com/oIVi17U3df — Media Lies (@MediasLies) September 21, 2025

Here is Chuck Schumer lying and turning up the rhetoric. “It’s frightening, it’s what dictatorships do…a real threat to democracy

Chuck Schumer is now on CNN fanning the flames of political violence without missing a beat. There is ZERO CHANCE of unity with these scumbags. pic.twitter.com/U1h3ypdllj — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 21, 2025

Scott Jennings addressed it:

Scott Jennings just came out swinging in response to Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s vile comments about Charlie Kirk. He said what no one else on CNN seems willing to admit…after the network gave her a platform to smear a man who hasn’t even been buried yet.@ScottJenningsKY then… pic.twitter.com/pKPUIZDjPX — Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) September 21, 2025