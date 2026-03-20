190 Democrats Won’t Deport Illegals Who Kill or Harm Police Dogs

The House on Thursday passed a bill that would make foreign nationals and noncitizens inadmissible to the U.S. and subject to deportation if they are convicted of, or admit to, harming animals used in law enforcement.

It’s called the BOW WOW Act. It’s an acronym for the Bill to Outlaw Wounding of Official Working Animals Act,

Every Democrat protected illegal aliens over our police dogs.

It passed 228-190.

The Democrats who supported the bill were Reps. Henry Cuellar (Texas), Don Davis (N.C.), Sharice Davids (Kan.), John Garamendi (Calif.), Jared Golden (Maine), Vicente Gonzalez (Texas), Josh Gottheimer (N.J.), Greg Landsman (Ohio), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Wash.), Chrissy Houlahan (Pa.), Adam Gray (Calif.), Josh Riley (N.Y.), Eric Sorensen (Ill.), Tom Suozzi (N.Y.) and Eugene Vindman (Va.).

The bill now heads to the Senate, where it will need some Democratic support to overcome the 60-vote filibuster rule.

it won’t pass. Democrats want every criminal alien in this country, even those who kill or maim police dogs.