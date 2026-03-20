Sen. Kennedy Is Fed Up: Where’s Plan B on The SAVE Act

Senator Kennedy is exasperated that Senator Thune won’t try to pass the SAVE Act through reconciliation since he rejected the talking filibuster. The truth is, the SAVE America Act is not tied to the budget, so it probably wouldn’t get through on reconciliation either. Kennedy thinks they could get past the Budget Control Act.

The way to pass it is to ditch the filibuster, which Democrats have promised to do when they are in power, so they can pass their radical agenda. They got rid of Democrat Senators Manchin and Sinema because they wouldn’t end the filibuster. Still, Republicans won’t drop the rule, leaving their followers to the mercy of the globalist Democrat Party.

There is no way they can pass it without Democrats as long as the filibuster stands. Every Democrat except John Fetterman opposes requiring people to prove they are citizens before registering to vote.

If these people won’t pass an 80-20 bill that Americans want, who do they work for?