250 Journalists to Forcefully Oppose Trump Trampling Their ‘Free’ Press

A cabal of 250 journalists, the Society of Professional Journalists, the National Association of Black Journalists, Dan Rather, Sam Donaldson, and Ann Curry wrote that they must band together and “forcefully demonstrate opposition to President Trump’s efforts to trample freedom of the press.” They proclaimed their intentions in a letter to the officers, board of directors, and members of the White House Correspondents Association.

President Trump isn’t trying to silence them. He wants them to tell the truth and report facts.

The so-called unbiased journalists added in their document, “We also urge the WHCA to reaffirm, without equivocation, that freedom of the press is not a partisan issue and that the Association will not normalize this behavior but instead fight back against any officeholder who has waged systematic war against the journalists whose work the dinner celebrates.

So much for fair and neutral journalists. They aren’t supposed to oppose anyone or take sides. These journalists have no idea of what it means to have a free press. They represent the hard left, and that’s all they represent.