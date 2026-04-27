James Woods: He’s the “End Game of Inflamed Rhetoric” to “Murder the President, His Wife, His Cabinet”

Trump’s would-be assassin, Cole Allen, is a useful idiot, one of many who has been driven by hateful rhetoric to kill top Republicans. Cole Allen, of course, is the man who likely hoped to kill the people on the dais of the White House Correspondents Dinner last night.

Instead of killing anyone, he ran mindlessly through the lobby, shot a Secret Service agent, and ended up on his face on the floor, handcuffed and under arrest. He didn’t have much of a plan, just a goal.

His manifesto had some of the angry talking points fed to the public by Democrat politicians and the media.

He is merely the end game of inflamed rhetoric calculated to murder the President, his wife, and his Cabinet. This “useful idiot” is the tip of a spear cast into the Darkness by the Democrat Party and their propaganda organs in the “press” and late night “entertainment.” pic.twitter.com/OSkglJuDw6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 26, 2026

A Few of the Many Alinskyite Hatemongers

The insurgents who intend to stir up fools to do the dirty work they themselves will never do.

Last Wednesday, Hakeem Jeffries said, “Maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time. We’re in a war right now to save this country. And so you have to be willing to do whatever is necessary in order to save the country.”

Ted Lieu constantly calls President Trump a pedophile, for which there is no evidence whatsoever.

Violent leftist rhetoric works. Cole Allen quoted Ted Lieu verbatim. This must be stopped. pic.twitter.com/kNHxTHgvRi — Jen X🗽 (@jenrenee) April 26, 2026

Tim Walz keeps hoping to wake up to news of President Trump’s death.

Tim Walz and Chris Murphy went to Spain to trash the President. That is what traitors do.

🚨New: Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy went to Barcelona today to trash President Trump: “Want to bring you greetings as well from a nation that is in crisis. This is the most significant threat to American democracy since the Civil War.” Your response? pic.twitter.com/5fNgKZ5NaV — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) April 19, 2026

The President’s request for the Wayne County ballots is the latest attempt in his constant desire to sow confusion and dissent around our elections. pic.twitter.com/M6KU7CiHEI — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) April 26, 2026

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