275,000 Illegal Migrants Were Collecting Social Security

Democrats told us no illegal aliens received Social Security checks. That wasn’t true. Joseph Robinette Biden and his band of leftists put everyone on the rolls.

President Trump said Thursday that they are making progress preserving Social Security by rooting out fraud and abuse. So far, they found 275,000 illegal immigrants receiving benefits. They have been removed.

He expressed anger towards Democrats accusing him of gutting Social Security when former President Biden and his Democrats were destroying the program.

“Under Biden, Social Security went down like nobody’s ever seen. It deteriorated. There’s never been anything like it. The four years of Biden were very, very destructive. It couldn’t have gone on much longer,” he said.

He added, “Biden never kicked anybody off. Everybody joined. And we’re carrying out historic deportations to remove many more illegals committing Social Security fraud. It’s a Social Security fraud that was taking place at levels that nobody’s ever seen. We cleared 12.4 million names listed in the Social Security database over 120 years of age. Think of that.”

Who can forget how illegal immigrants coming through the border were given Social Security numbers, allegedly just for ID?

On this, the 90th anniversary of the system, President Trump is trying to protect it.