King Charles Seems to Be the Defender of the Islamic Faith

By
M Dowling
-
2
10

King Charles is singlehandedly damaging the monarchy again as if his dalliance with Camilla while married to Princess Diana wasn’t enough. His family is estranged and he’s supposed to be the defender of the faith as head of the Church of England. So, what is he doing? From here, it looks like he’s elevating the new Brits from the Islamic world over his own people.

Some Brits wonder if he converted to Islam. I think he’s just an appeaser. If people from a different culture go to a Western country, they should assimilate and adapt to that culture or go home. I don’t live there and I’m American, but we got so much from the British culture. It would be devastating to see their culture destroyed.

Brits are starting to say he is destroying the monarchy. It is true that 46,000 organizations rejected his portrait, but have you seen the portrait – it’s ugly. In addition to handling the New Brits in a strange manner, he is 100% globalist.

Reportedly, Qatar owns more of London than the monarchy. That’s not good.

Brits are more left-wing than America, but they need their own Donald Trump.

Why are these police officers bowing to the new Brits who many now call invaders? No one should bow to another person. I personally would only bow to God.

Others praise the king:

2 Comments
kat
kat
1 minute ago

Charles is the titular head of the Deep State. May all appropriate troubles befall him.

demonic
demonic
31 minutes ago

The portrait is demonic. I’m not quite sure if it is supposed to be charles the demon, or charles simply burning in he77.

