King Charles Seems to Be the Defender of the Islamic Faith

King Charles is singlehandedly damaging the monarchy again as if his dalliance with Camilla while married to Princess Diana wasn’t enough. His family is estranged and he’s supposed to be the defender of the faith as head of the Church of England. So, what is he doing? From here, it looks like he’s elevating the new Brits from the Islamic world over his own people.

Some Brits wonder if he converted to Islam. I think he’s just an appeaser. If people from a different culture go to a Western country, they should assimilate and adapt to that culture or go home. I don’t live there and I’m American, but we got so much from the British culture. It would be devastating to see their culture destroyed.

Brits are starting to say he is destroying the monarchy. It is true that 46,000 organizations rejected his portrait, but have you seen the portrait – it’s ugly. In addition to handling the New Brits in a strange manner, he is 100% globalist.

Reportedly, Qatar owns more of London than the monarchy. That’s not good.

BREAKING: Qatar’s royal family owns more of London than King Charles. The Al-Thanis control 1.8M sq ft of prime real estate—including Harrods, Claridge’s, 95% of The Shard, ¼ of Mayfair, 20% of Heathrow, and a chunk of Canary Wharf. London isn’t British. It’s Qatari. pic.twitter.com/naTKlMPHCr — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 8, 2025

Brits are more left-wing than America, but they need their own Donald Trump.

It's pretty amazing that the new President of the USA, the leader of the free world, loves our country more than our own Prime Minister does. pic.twitter.com/8dRQYBrJwo — Lee Harris (@addicted2newz) November 8, 2024

Why are these police officers bowing to the new Brits who many now call invaders? No one should bow to another person. I personally would only bow to God.

King Charles bows down to the invaders, he has sold out the British people. pic.twitter.com/1dIrKPSU7V — Right Side And Free (@rightsidefreee) August 13, 2025

Others praise the king: