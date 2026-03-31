$38M to Buy Seats in Congress & the Save Act to Stop Illegal Votes

This is stunning. Reporter Ally Mutnick says House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries spent $20 million to gerrymander four congressional seats in Virginia. A shocking 38+ million has been spent in total so far on the effort.

So, if you have money, you can sway the vote with ads and buy Republicans out of existence. This in a state that was once normal but recently voted a kook into the governorship?

Ally Mutnick, whose tweet is shared below, is a congressional reporter for Punchbowl News. They are a left-leaning operation, but report some good information.

Mutnick wrote on X, “House Majority Forward, a nonprofit aligned with Hakeem Jeffries, has now given $20M to Virginia Dems’ redistricting referendum effort. That campaign, Virginians for Fair Elections, reported $38.3M in contributions ahead of the 4/21 election. Dems could net 4 seats in a redraw.”

This is why many Republicans didn’t want to go to redistricting.

NEWS: House Majority Forward, nonprofit aligned w Hakeem Jeffries, has now given $20M to Virginia Dems’ redistricting referendum effort That campaign, Virginians for Fair Elections, reported $38.3M in contributions ahead of the 4/21 election Dems could net 4 seats in a redraw — Ally Mutnick (@allymutnick) March 30, 2026

The SAVE Act

When the SAVE America Act is passed, registered voters will NOT have to re-register, Scott Presler writes below. Non-citizens will be removed through the SAVE system. When Chuck Schumer says that millions will be removed, is he saying millions of illegal aliens are registered to vote, Presler suggests?

One concern we should consider is that many who came in illegally were registered to vote at the border by leftist organizations.

We need the SAVE Act, but Senate Republicans won’t drop the filibuster or carve out an exception for this Act so they can pass it. Reportedly, they don’t even have fifty Republicans who will vote for it. Why? Rep. Burchett says some of them just hate Trump.

It should always be country first.