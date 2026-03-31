James Woods on Barack Obama, The Trojan Horse

Is it true that Barack Obama’s administration funded terror by the Iranian government? Conservative activist and actor James Woods calls Barack Obama the Trojan Horse. You decide.

Former President Obama gave $1.7 billion in cash and gold to the IRGC to ransom five American-Iranians. The money went out on pallets directly to the IRGC in the middle of the night. He also unlocked their funds, which often went to fund terror.

A 2016 report estimates that Iran spent at least $37.4 million of the cash ransom sent by the Obama administration to fund the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran’s military organization responsible for orchestrating terrorism.

House Democrats have remained fully in support of President Obama’s disastrous Iran policy, even after Secretary of State John Kerry acknowledged that some sanctions relief under the disastrous Iran nuclear deal would fund terrorism.

His administration also unfroze their funds thanks to the nuclear deal, otherwise known as the JCPOA.

The 2015 Iran nuclear deal, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), granted Iran access to frozen assets.

The US administration was trying to pay them off to get them to behave like something other than terrorists.

He is the Islamic Trojan Horse. https://t.co/jYJaLbiYsu — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 30, 2026

Smith-Mundt and Barack Obama

The Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012 allows U.S. government-produced information intended for foreign audiences to be accessed domestically under controlled conditions, enhancing transparency without permitting targeted domestic propaganda. It was a Cold War tool, but it was changed. The Obama administration lifted the domestic prohibition on disseminating its propaganda, reportedly for transparency. Others say it was to propagandize Americans.

The Act does not authorize broadcasting or targeting U.S. audiences; USAGM programming remains focused on foreign audiences. However, there is strong evidence that Voice of America is spreading anti-American propaganda domestically.

In this clip, Obama is not saying he would do this, just that this is how it works. However, it is interesting since he is far-left.

Obama used The National Defense Act 2013…wherein he was permitted to lie, use propaganda…to cause chaos/hate among the ppl. His theory: Confusion gives you victory. pic.twitter.com/gamR0IHcTQ — Myrna (@GigaBeers) April 25, 2023

Kari Lake is trying to shut down the Voice of America and other offshoots or change them to be more pro-American. There is no significant oversight or control, and it operates as a rogue, independent organization. Some of the grants go to far-left organizations.

Voice of America Gutted by Trump Advisor Kari Lake ‼️

“ For Decades, American Taxpayers Have Been Forced to Bankroll an Agency that’s Been Riddled with Dysfunction, Bias, and Waste . That Ends Now !” pic.twitter.com/ojazkU2sBC — MaggieWise ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@maggiewise111) June 21, 2025

It’s a potent tool designed to support American values, but they’re woke.