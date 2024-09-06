The Economy Lost 1.3M Jobs But Foreigners Gained As Much

Foreigners are taking jobs from Americans. Native Americans have lost 1.3 million jobs, and foreigners took them. It’s shocking. We are being invaded, and it is what Democrats want. It will continue if Kamala wins. She keeps pushing the border bill that allows at least 5,000 illegal immigrants daily. Kamala is a fool who has accomplished nothing. Her role would be to serve as a puppet as her predecessor did. She doesn’t even tell us what her agenda is. Her campaign tells us she changed her mind about all her views.

This is Kamala Harris’s America. Are you sure you don’t want to go back to the way things were under Donald Trump?

Watch:

Trump: “Native-born Americans lost 1.3 million jobs while foreign born Americans were able to take all those jobs. We have millions of people pouring into our country. If you look at Aurora, Colorado, they’re taking over the place. Our country is being invaded.” pic.twitter.com/EJbK8hek2N — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 6, 2024

These are the facts: We never recovered from the pandemic, the economy only added 145,000 jobs in August when the prediction was 160,000, and the employment is 7 million below pre-pandemic levels.

Once you factor in the millions of people missing from the labor market (don’t have jobs but are excluded from official unemployment calculation), the unemployment rate jumps from 4.2% to somewhere btwn 7.0% and 8.5%, depending on methodology: pic.twitter.com/U0hvJ83mgI — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) September 6, 2024

Nonfarm payrolls have never recovered to their pre-pandemic trend but for over a year they were at least growing at the same rate as pre-pandemic; now, that’s not even true as the labor market adds fewer and fewer jobs, especially after downward revisions are considered: pic.twitter.com/gOcaYV9vK3 — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) September 6, 2024

Employment level is more than 7 million below its pre-pandemic trend: pic.twitter.com/N2SVGg9OOT — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) September 6, 2024