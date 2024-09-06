The Economy Lost 1.3M Jobs But Foreigners Gained As Much

By
M DOWLING
-
0
18

Foreigners are taking jobs from Americans. Native Americans have lost 1.3 million jobs, and foreigners took them. It’s shocking. We are being invaded, and it is what Democrats want. It will continue if Kamala wins. She keeps pushing the border bill that allows at least 5,000 illegal immigrants daily. Kamala is a fool who has accomplished nothing. Her role would be to serve as a puppet as her predecessor did. She doesn’t even tell us what her agenda is. Her campaign tells us she changed her mind about all her views.

This is Kamala Harris’s America. Are you sure you don’t want to go back to the way things were under Donald Trump?

Watch:

These are the facts: We never recovered from the pandemic, the economy only added 145,000 jobs in August when the prediction was 160,000, and the employment is 7 million below pre-pandemic levels.


