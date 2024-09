Shockingly, Judge Merchan has delayed Donald Trump’s sentencing until after the election. It’s a phony case, and everyone knows it.

Sentencing him might have been a positive for Trump since that’s the way it has been going. Every time they treat him unfairly, he wins voters. I fear for him if he doesn’t win. Democrats are vindictive enough to imprison him.

BREAKING: Donald Trump’s sentencing delayed until November 26 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) September 6, 2024