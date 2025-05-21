House Representative Gerry Connolly Has Died

House Democrat Gerry Connolly has just died at the age of 75 after losing his battle with esophageal cancer.

“It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family,” read a statement posted on Connolly’s X account.

Connolly served as the top Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform until late last month, when he said he would step down because his cancer had returned.

On Wednesday morning, the House Rules Committee paused its contentious meeting on President Donald Trump’s massive tax bill and held a moment of silence in Connolly’s honor.

“To stop and say a prayer for his family, please take some time,” Committee Chair Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., told members.

It is sad when people suffer and die. He fought hard for his life. I couldn’t stand his politics, but I hope he rests in peace and his family can find peace.

