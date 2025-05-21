Ex-NYT & WaPo Hack Lorenz Hopes Joe “Rots in Hell and Rests in %*”

On Monday, Lorenz expressed on social media that she hopes Joe Biden “rots in hell and rests in piss.”

NY Post: “Hopefully he rots in hell and rests in piss,” wrote Lorenz in a post that also included a screenshot of a facetious 2019 Vice article misconstruing a Biden campaign ad with the headline: “Joe Biden: It Would Be an Insult to My Dead Son for Everyone to Have Healthcare.”

You’d think she would at least attack Joe Biden for something he actually said.

She claimed in the headline that Joe Biden said it would be an insult to my dead son for everyone to have health care. Obviously Joe Biden never said that. That is something that is calling out for thorough research, and she just threw it up there because it suited her purpose.

The doxing leftist and former Washington Post and New York Times hack Taylor Lorenz is back doing what she loves to do most: say vicious things about a person. Even though Joe Biden has terminal cancer and he’s a leftist like her, she hopes he” rots in hell and rests in piss.”

Undoubtedly she thinks she’s clever.

Her gripe with Biden is that he supported Israel to a degree. She’s very pro Palestine or pro-Hamas; it’s hard to say with her.

She has called Joe Biden a war criminal who sanctioned genocide of tens of thousands of innocent Palestinians including countless cancer patients.

Why would anyone listen to such a miserable human? She has over 325,000 followers on X alone.

This horrible woman is making me defend Joe Biden. She is wicked. If anyone is going to rot in hell, I think she has a shot.

Hopefully he rots in hell and rests in piss pic.twitter.com/pohF5pJYSJ — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 19, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email