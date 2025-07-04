James Woods Says Ilhan Omar Is “Gone”

Here is someone who is potentially eligible for deportation: Rep. Ilhan Omar. She admits she is only in Congress to help Somalia, and is credibly accused of marrying her brother in an immigration scam.
Dominic Green, a distinguished member of the Royal Historical Society, former editor of the American edition of the Spectator, wrote an Omar column for the Spectator under the pseudonymous Spectator handle Cockburn.
The Daily Mail republished Dominic’s 2019 column under the headline “‘I am legally married to one and culturally to another’: How Ilhan Omar desperately tried to shut down accusations of bigamy amid claims she was briefly married to her BROTHER to ‘commit immigration fraud’ while she was still with her current husband.”
It’s a good read.
Immigrants who commit crimes are deportable. She is a criminal who has committed crimes. Even though she obtained citizenship U.S. law does authorize the government to revoke citizenship in specific and rare circumstances through a formal court process.
We can hops this POS is gone, as she has no business being in the USA and even less occupying a seat in congress. Rashida Tlaib and Pramillia Jayapal need to be deported too.
Mate, I usually love your posts! You really are having a bad day. On what basis could we deport an American born US citizen. Get your brain in gear before spouting off and losing credibility. “Tlaib was born to working-class Palestinian immigrants in Detroit in 1976. She graduated from Southwester High School in Detroit.