The Jobs Report Is Fabulous

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) issued its much-anticipated monthly jobs report.
CNBC reports U.S. payrolls increased by 147,000 in June, more than expected.
And the BLS revised previous months higher.
The report states: The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for April was revised up by 11,000, from +147,000 to +158,000, and the change for May was revised up by 5,000, from +139,000 to +144,000.
Job losses continued in federal government (-7,000), where employment is down by 69,000 since reaching a recent peak in January. (Employees on paid leave or receiving ongoing severance pay are counted as employed.)
The number of foreign-born workers is down 543,000, with the number of native-born employed is up 2,079,000 over that same period. The total foreign-born, working-age population has declined 1,300,000 since January.
