The Jobs Report Is Fabulous

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) issued its much-anticipated monthly jobs report.

CNBC reports U.S. payrolls increased by 147,000 in June, more than expected.

And the BLS revised previous months higher.

The report states: The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for April was revised up by 11,000, from +147,000 to +158,000, and the change for May was revised up by 5,000, from +139,000 to +144,000.

Job losses continued in federal government (-7,000), where employment is down by 69,000 since reaching a recent peak in January. (Employees on paid leave or receiving ongoing severance pay are counted as employed.)

The number of foreign-born workers is down 543,000, with the number of native-born employed is up 2,079,000 over that same period. The total foreign-born, working-age population has declined 1,300,000 since January.

BREAKING: CNN is forced to admit that the number of Layoff’s has DROPPED by 49% due to Trump’s BOOMING economy “This reports paints a picture of a job market that’s BETTER than feared” pic.twitter.com/yTEsMP3UiH — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) July 2, 2025

LMAO! Experts IN SHAMBLES over today’s job’s report, CNN is shocked “147K jobs! Well ahead of expectations! … we were expecting a slowdown, we did not get that!” “Every single time we expect it to run out of steam, it just keeps going and going!”pic.twitter.com/5mGSeTA5kx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 3, 2025

