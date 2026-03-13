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5,000 Troops & Hardware to the Middle East as Iran Steps Up Attacks in the Strait

By
M Dowling
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The Pentagon is moving a Marine expeditionary unit and more warships to the Middle East, as Iran steps up its attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has approved a request from CENTCOM for an element of an amphibious ready group and attached Marine expeditionary unit, typically consisting of several warships and 5,000 Marines and sailors, U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal.

In other news, Iran is firing missiles at Jerusalem, meters from the Western Wall, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Hitting that would be a disaster. The regime is desperate, facing an existential threat.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the war with Iran will be over “when I feel it in my bones.” I feel it in my bones now, but I know it can’t end while Iran has control of the Strait. I have faith in President Trump that he can get this done and soon.

We lost six airmen in the K135 tanker crash. The Boeing KC‑135 Stratotanker does not have ejection seats, and its crew no longer carries parachutes for manual bailout. This is a deliberate design choice based on decades of operational experience and the realities of flying large, multi‑crew aircraft at high altitude and speed.

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